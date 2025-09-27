كريستال بالاس يصعق ليفربول في الوقت القاتل

البلاد (جدة)

صعق فريق كريستال بالاس ضيفه ليفربول بهدف قاتل في الوقت بدل الضائع، ليحسم اللقاء الذي جمعهما مساء اليوم، بهدفين لهدف، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لموسم 2025-2026. تقدَّم كريستال بالاس عن طريق إسماعيلا سار في الدقيقة العاشرة، قبل أن يسجِّل البديل كييزا هدف التعادل لصالح ليفربول في الدقيقة 87، لكن البديل الآخر إيدي نكيتياه أحرز هدف الفوز في الدقيقة 90+7. تُعد هذه الخسارة الأولى لليفربول بعد خمسة انتصارات متتالية، في المقابل واصل كريستال بالاس عروضه القوية في البطولة، محافظًا على سجله الخالي من الهزائم.

GOAL! Back in the side, back amongst the goals! The ball drops to Ismaïla Sarr who finishes from close range to give Palace the lead 🦅#beINPL #CRYLIV #CPFC pic.twitter.com/o0UVelCB0t — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 27, 2025