كريستال بالاس يصعق ليفربول في الوقت القاتل

5 / ربيع الآخر / 1447 هـ      27 سبتمبر 2025

صعق فريق كريستال بالاس ضيفه ليفربول بهدف قاتل في الوقت بدل الضائع، ليحسم اللقاء الذي جمعهما مساء اليوم، بهدفين لهدف، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لموسم 2025-2026.

تقدَّم كريستال بالاس عن طريق إسماعيلا سار في الدقيقة العاشرة، قبل أن يسجِّل البديل كييزا هدف التعادل لصالح ليفربول في الدقيقة 87، لكن البديل الآخر إيدي نكيتياه أحرز هدف الفوز في الدقيقة 90+7.

تُعد هذه الخسارة الأولى لليفربول بعد خمسة انتصارات متتالية، في المقابل واصل كريستال بالاس عروضه القوية في البطولة، محافظًا على سجله الخالي من الهزائم.

