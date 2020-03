نجوم الدوري الإيطالي يبدأون حملة تبرعات لمواجهة كورونا

Players are donating money to hospitals and raising funds to help Italy get through the Coronavirus pandemic, including Leonardo Bonucci, Josip Ilicic and Lorenzo Insigne https://t.co/h2OojKAGKu #SerieA #Atalanta #Juventus #Napoli #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/VinI3Zx1ti

— footballitalia (@footballitalia) March 14, 2020