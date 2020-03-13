الرياضة

كورونا يصل إلى الجميع..

جميع اللاعبين المصابين بفيروس كورونا حتى الآن

اللاعبون المصابون بفيروس كورونا

لا يزال فيروس كورونا يعصف بالآف الأشخاص يوميًا حول العالم، وبدت إيطاليا الأكثر تأثرًا على الإطلاق في الفترة الأخيرة.

سجّلت منظمة الحماية المدنية في إيطاليا اليوم الجمعة فقط ما يربو على ألفي حالة أصابة، بينما وصلت حالات الوفيات إلى 250.

في إنجلترا يبدو أن السواكن شرعت في التحرك، وأصدر الاتحاد الإنجليزي قرارًا بتعليق كافة النشاطات الرياضية حتى الرابع من أبريل المقبل.

قبلًا، أصدر الاتحاد الألماني لكرة القدم قرارًا بتأجيل مباريات الدوري حتى الثاني من أبريل المقبل.

وقال الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم “يويفا” إنه أوقف بالفعل جميع مباريات دوري الأبطال والدوري الأوروبي إلى أجل غير مسمى.

بينما ألغيب وتأجلت العديد من الفعاليات الرياضية بعيدًا عن ميدان كرة القدم، كدوري السلة الأمريكي وسباقات الفورملاوان وغيرها.

نرصد لكم اللاعبين الذين تأكد إصابتهم بفيروس كورونا حتى مساء اليوم الجمعة.

 

أودي: أعلن نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي إصابة مهاجمه كالوم أودسون أودي بفيروس كورونا، ليكون أول حالة في الدروي الإنجليزي الممتاز، وليعلق النادي الأنشطة كافة حتى نهاية الموسم.

روجاني: سجل الدوري الإيطالي أول حالة إصابة بفيروس كورونا عبر لاعب يوفنتوس، دانييلي روجاني، الذي خضع إلى إجراءت العزل في المحجر الصحي.

سامبدوريا: النادي الإيطالي العريق شهد 5 إصابات بفيروس كورونا من بين لاعبيه، يتصدرهم مانولو جابياديني الذي كان أول حالة، بينما لحقه 4 آخرون وهم إكدال ولاجومينا وكوليي وتورسبي.


فيورنتينا: أعلن النادي الإيطالي بشكل رسمي عن إصابة لاعبه الصربي، دوسان فلاهوفيتش، بفيروس كورونا وعزله في منزله بالوقت الراهن.

هانوفر: كشف النادي الألماني عن إصابة إثنين من لاعبيه بالفيروس وهما تيمو هوبرس وجانيس هورون، ووضعهم النادي في المحجر الصحي بطبيعة الحال.

أرتيتا: بات مدرب فريق أرسنال الإنجليزي، مايكل أرتيتا، أول مدرب كرة قدم على الإطلاق يصاب بفيروس كورونا وذلك حسبما أعلن النادي في بيان رسمي.

اشتباه: قال مدرب ليستر سيتي الإنجليزي، براندن رودجرز إن 3 لاعبين من الفريق وضعوا في المحجر الصحي للاشتباه في إصابتهم بفيروس كورونا. بينما يخضع لاعب مانشستر سيتي، بينيامين ميندي إلى العزل للاشتباه في إصابته.

شائعات: انتشرت أخبار حول إصابة بعض اللاعبين بفيروس كورونا، لكنها لم تتعد مرحلة الشائعات، أبرز هؤلاء اللاعبين باولو ديبالا و تياجو ألكانتارا وكريسيان بافون.

