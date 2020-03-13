جميع اللاعبين المصابين بفيروس كورونا حتى الآن

لا يزال فيروس كورونا يعصف بالآف الأشخاص يوميًا حول العالم، وبدت إيطاليا الأكثر تأثرًا على الإطلاق في الفترة الأخيرة.

سجّلت منظمة الحماية المدنية في إيطاليا اليوم الجمعة فقط ما يربو على ألفي حالة أصابة، بينما وصلت حالات الوفيات إلى 250.

في إنجلترا يبدو أن السواكن شرعت في التحرك، وأصدر الاتحاد الإنجليزي قرارًا بتعليق كافة النشاطات الرياضية حتى الرابع من أبريل المقبل.

قبلًا، أصدر الاتحاد الألماني لكرة القدم قرارًا بتأجيل مباريات الدوري حتى الثاني من أبريل المقبل.

وقال الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم “يويفا” إنه أوقف بالفعل جميع مباريات دوري الأبطال والدوري الأوروبي إلى أجل غير مسمى.

بينما ألغيب وتأجلت العديد من الفعاليات الرياضية بعيدًا عن ميدان كرة القدم، كدوري السلة الأمريكي وسباقات الفورملاوان وغيرها.

نرصد لكم اللاعبين الذين تأكد إصابتهم بفيروس كورونا حتى مساء اليوم الجمعة.

أودي: أعلن نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي إصابة مهاجمه كالوم أودسون أودي بفيروس كورونا، ليكون أول حالة في الدروي الإنجليزي الممتاز، وليعلق النادي الأنشطة كافة حتى نهاية الموسم.

Chelsea say Callum Hudson-Odoi is "doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible" after testing positive for Coronavirus.https://t.co/xT3eVigLvy pic.twitter.com/sqp6anWBsa — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 13, 2020

روجاني: سجل الدوري الإيطالي أول حالة إصابة بفيروس كورونا عبر لاعب يوفنتوس، دانييلي روجاني، الذي خضع إلى إجراءت العزل في المحجر الصحي.

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene.

Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda.#grazie pic.twitter.com/1QqewIKjie — Daniele Rugani (@DanieleRugani) March 12, 2020

سامبدوريا: النادي الإيطالي العريق شهد 5 إصابات بفيروس كورونا من بين لاعبيه، يتصدرهم مانولو جابياديني الذي كان أول حالة، بينما لحقه 4 آخرون وهم إكدال ولاجومينا وكوليي وتورسبي.

Sono risultato positivo anche io al Coronavirus. Voglio ringraziare tutti quelli che mi hanno scritto, mi sono arrivati già tantissimi messaggi. Ci tengo comunque a dirvi che sto bene, quindi non preoccupatevi. Seguite tutti le norme, restate a casa e tutto si risolverà. 💪 pic.twitter.com/YIa9knMAK8 — Manolo Gabbiadini (@Mgabbia23) March 12, 2020



فيورنتينا: أعلن النادي الإيطالي بشكل رسمي عن إصابة لاعبه الصربي، دوسان فلاهوفيتش، بفيروس كورونا وعزله في منزله بالوقت الراهن.





ACF Fiorentina informa che il calciatore Dusan Vlahovic è risultato positivo al test per l’identificazione del Coronavirus – COVID-19, al momento il giocatore è asintomatico e si trova presso la sua abitazione. ➡️ https://t.co/jH7mtoTkj4 pic.twitter.com/GOwvPQHkfH — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) March 13, 2020

هانوفر: كشف النادي الألماني عن إصابة إثنين من لاعبيه بالفيروس وهما تيمو هوبرس وجانيس هورون، ووضعهم النادي في المحجر الصحي بطبيعة الحال.

Hannover players have been put in home-bound quarantine for 14 days. Two of their players, Timo Hübers and Jannes Horn, have tested positive for #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MpQmUHyHOl — DW Sports (@dw_sports) March 12, 2020

أرتيتا: بات مدرب فريق أرسنال الإنجليزي، مايكل أرتيتا، أول مدرب كرة قدم على الإطلاق يصاب بفيروس كورونا وذلك حسبما أعلن النادي في بيان رسمي.

Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions pic.twitter.com/0rnwHmQWha — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) March 13, 2020

اشتباه: قال مدرب ليستر سيتي الإنجليزي، براندن رودجرز إن 3 لاعبين من الفريق وضعوا في المحجر الصحي للاشتباه في إصابتهم بفيروس كورونا. بينما يخضع لاعب مانشستر سيتي، بينيامين ميندي إلى العزل للاشتباه في إصابته.

Brendan Rodgers: "We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad." pic.twitter.com/KZDXeRgzhT — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 12, 2020

شائعات: انتشرت أخبار حول إصابة بعض اللاعبين بفيروس كورونا، لكنها لم تتعد مرحلة الشائعات، أبرز هؤلاء اللاعبين باولو ديبالا و تياجو ألكانتارا وكريسيان بافون.

#Juventus have confirmed that Paulo Dybala has not been infected by the #Coronavirus amid rumours regarding the condition of the Argentine forward. #SerieAhttps://t.co/x8aehMhBu2 pic.twitter.com/wZThIUMVc9 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) March 13, 2020