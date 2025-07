تأهل لنصف النهائي| سان جيرمان يقصي بايرن ميونيخ من مونديال الأندية

Excellent finish into the bottom corner and PSG lead 1-0! pic.twitter.com/FGfPQY67Gh

TAKE A BOW, OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ!

A brilliant stoppage-time strike and PSG double their lead with nine men! pic.twitter.com/2lZschE1ga

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 5, 2025