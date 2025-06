بايرن ميونيخ يعبر بوكا جونيور ويتأهل لثمن نهائي مونديال الأندية

The Merentiel GOLAZO from ALL ANGLES!

Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #BAYBOC pic.twitter.com/RI52nCMFHY

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 21, 2025