الدوري الإنجليزي: فشل في التوصل إلى موعد جديد لاستئناف المسابقة

The Premier League’s overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities. The 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

Full statement: https://t.co/Tv9Leq4GGp#WeAreOneTeam pic.twitter.com/XPLQ7ls422

— Premier League (@premierleague) April 3, 2020